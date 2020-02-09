Home

June 14, 1953 - Jan. 30, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Katherine Rebecca “Becki” Bath, 66, passed away on January 30. She was born June 14, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Thomas Evans and Louise (Brown) Bath.

Becki is survived by her brother, Timothy (Marilyn) Bath of Naples, FL; and nephews, Thomas (Michelle) Bath of Olney, MD and Christopher (Linda) Bath of Naples, FL.

Becki worked as a respiratory therapist at St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka for 45 years.

She was an official in the slalom kayak event at the 1996 Olympics and was also an international judge for slalom kayaking.

Becki also enjoyed playing on a women's softball team.

Anyone who would like to remember Becki may make a donation to Resale to the Rescue Inc., 905 McKinley Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or American Diabetes Assoc., 2451 Crystal Dr. Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

A remembrance service for Becki will be held at a future date.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
