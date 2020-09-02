1/1
Katherine Butterworth
1930 - 2020
Katherine Butterworth

April 4, 1930 - August 27, 2020

NILES, MI - Katherine Linn Butterworth, age 90 years, mother, grandmother, sister, caregiver, decorator, and frequent casino visitor died peacefully on Thursday morning, August 27, 2020 with family gathered around at her home in Niles, Michigan.

She was born on April 4, 1930 in Niles, Michigan to William and Amy (Harold) Linn, and was graduated from Niles High School. She was employed for many years at the Niles Precision Company, and later provided private home care for local friends. She spoke kindly all through her life about the good times that she experienced with her family growing up in Niles, and has lived here all of her life.

She enjoyed interior design and decorating in such a manner that her son has adopted her appreciation and exceeded in that field. She also enjoyed bowling and the fellowship, exciting setting, and defying the odds of casino gambling.

She was first married to Clarence Gray, and later to John Sauve, and then Leon Butterworth, all of whom have preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a stepson, Lynn Butterworth; and by Katie's siblings, Marion Moot, Willadean Kayser, Betty Kissinger, Walter Linn, Sr., and Franklin “Bud” Linn.

Surviving family includes her sons, Wayne Gray of Niles and Doug (& Mary Ann) Sauve of Berrien Center, Michigan; Leon's children, Ellen Butterworth and Roger Butterworth; step-grandchildren, Milissa, Eric, Krisie, Jason, and John; and Katie's sisters-in-law, Beverly (Mrs. Jack) Boyd and Alice (Mrs. Ollie) Montgomery.

Services for Katherine Butterworth will be at 12 Noon on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. Committal will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Park.

During this time of limited social contact, please continue in personal contact using greeting cards and the postal service or with online condolences which may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.

Katie's style brought life to every situation - whether her great vocal greetings, her sense of fashion and accessories, the fashion and accessories of her interior designs, or her celebrations at winning on the bowling lanes and the casino. Even in death, we know that she has brought life to her next destination.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Service
12:00 PM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
SEP
4
Committal
Mission Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
