April 26, 1929 - May 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Katherine D. Eggermont, 90, of South Bend passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 peacefully at home, beloved by her daughter Karen, faithful family, and dear friends. She was born April 26, 1929 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to the late Ernest and Dorothy (Dukesherer) Godfrey.



Katherine is survived by one brother, Don Godfrey; brother-in-law, Jack Chandler; one daughter, Karen L. Eggermont; grandsons, Conan (Heidi) and Tiernan (Angela) Armstrong-Ingram; two great-grandsons, Owen and Albert; one great-great-granddaughter, Violet Wittkopp; numerous nephews and nieces; and very dear friends, the Amy and Steve Caurro family. She is preceded by her husband, Albert L. Eggermont, her sister, Beverly Chandler and brother, Ken Godfrey.



Special thanks go to Amy and Steve and family, Elaine Schmucker, and Norma Yoder who cared for her with great love and devotion, easing the burdens put on Katherine's family. Thank you also to Cheryl and the caregivers of Senior One Care and to the Center for Hospice.



Katherine married Albert in 1955. They loved each other deeply, as is evident in photographs taken throughout their life together. Albert adored her and was the best possible stepfather to her daughter. They built Eggermont Place in 1960, and were told to name their driveway because the house faced away from Ireland Road. Their life together there was joyous and full of hard work as Albert planted a 10 and a half acre State Tree Farm of walnut and autumn olive for all to enjoy. They and their family loved the wildlife.



Katherine received a degree in education from Western Michigan University and a Master's in Education from Notre Dame. She taught in Michigan and Indiana schools for 34 years, teaching over 900 students in her career, and was a member of Indiana Delta Kappa Gamma from 1969. Her entire life she adored children of every race and nationality, welcoming them into her home and her life.



When she was a teenager in Benton Harbor during WWII, she became a member of the Civil Air Patrol. She wrote a winning essay resulting in her first ride in an airplane. Even in later years she still could identify wind direction and knots of wind speed from flags flying. Later she would spend a summer living in Puerto Rico, visits to Japan and Ireland, as well as traveling in the United States and Canada.



Katherine knew great deprivation during the Great Depression, living with her two brothers and a sister in a small log cabin in Michigan without heat, water, or electricity. The children woke up in winter to snow on their coverlets. About this time, she broke her hip, but continued to walk to school, closely watched by her younger brother Don, as she made her way by grabbing one fencepost after another. When she collapsed, the local doctor tied a flatiron to the affected leg and draped it over the end of her bed. She healed beautifully, as the ER doctor can attest who was on duty when she broke her hip August 2, 2017.



Her generosity was legendary. Most of her money she gave away. Even at the end when she could not eat, she always offered her food to whomever was present before she would eat herself. She loved to cook for others, sew, draw, paint, create her own cards, work outside, and go to concerts and theater performances.



Throughout her life, Katherine remained true to God and true to her family and friends. She always put others before herself. Towards the end of her life she said simply, “I love them all.” She fought the good fight, she finished the race, and she kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7). So may we all.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1:30 PM at the Kern Road Mennonite Church with Reverends Sutter and Reverend Shenk officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 AM -12:30 PM at the church.



Private family burial will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting with arrangements.



Contributions in memory of Katherine may be made to Palmer Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.



Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 9, 2019