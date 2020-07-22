Katherine (Kathy) M. Baker
May 3, 1946 - July 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Katherine (Kathy) Baker, 74, passed from this life on July 19, 2020 in Granger, Indiana. Kathy was born in South Bend, IN to Charles F. and Mary Frances Martin on May 3, 1946. She attended St. Monica's Grade School and was a graduate of Mishawaka High School class of 1964. Kathy married Thomas R. Baker on September 24, 1966 in Mishawaka, IN. Kathy graduated from Lulu V. Kline School by the South Bend School of Practical Nursing, which would be her life-long vocation. Kathy worked as a nurse in both acute care and long-term care settings. She served the Sisters of the Holy Cross for 30+ years. Kathy was active in Mishawaka Band Boosters and was also the co-founder of the Michiana Alumni Band. An active member of St. Monica's Parish, Kathy was a eucharistic minister and helped in various health outreach programs.
Kathy enjoyed animals, having a variety of pets throughout her life. These included a parrot, dogs, cats, and a skunk. She also enjoyed Hot Air Ballooning and spending time at Lake Michigan.
Kathy is survived by three children: Christopher (Gina) Baker of New Haven, IN, Kevin (Eliud) Baker of Granger, IN, and Michelle Baker of Mishawaka, IN; four grandchildren: Katrina (Tony) Hevel, Logan (Katie) Baker, Megan Baker, and Chelsea and Wesley LaFluer; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her cat, Lady Jane.
Kathy wished to express her thanks to the wonderful staff at Michiana Hematology, and the Infusion Center at Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care they provided her over the past years.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 23 at Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park Chapel where friends can visit with the family from 4-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church on Friday, July 24 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mishawaka High School Band Boosters, 1202 Lincolnway E., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
