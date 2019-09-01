Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Katherine Marie Nash


1961 - 2019
Katherine Marie Nash Obituary
Katherine Marie Nash

Dec. 29, 1961 - Aug. 29, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Katherine Marie Nash, 57, passed away on Thursday, August 29 in Elkhart General Hospital.

Katherine was born on December 29, 1961 in Mishawaka to Charles and Karen (Armstrong) Nash. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles.

Surviving are her mother, Karen Nash of Mishawaka; daughter, Nicole (Rudy) Torres of Mishawaka; the love of her life, Tom Musall of Elkhart; three grandchildren, Charles Torres, Relena Torres, and Kaylee Martino; and two sisters, Deborah (Dennis) Leighton of Mishawaka and Christine (Mike) Morphew of South Bend.

She formerly worked for Electro Voice in Mishawaka and Monaco Coach in Wakarusa.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Memorial service at 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
