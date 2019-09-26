Home

Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Katherine Neal


1933 - 2019
Katherine Neal Obituary
Katherine Neal

Sept. 16, 1933 - Sept. 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Katherine Neal, 86 of South Bend, Indiana departed this life on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

She was born September 16, 1933 in Morley, Missouri to the late Willie and Myrtle Sloan Lawrence.

Katherine accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior early in life. She was a faithful Jehovah's Witness.

She relocated from Morley, Missouri to South Bend where she met and was united in holy matrimony to Lincoln Neal who preceded her in death in 2006.

Those left to cherish her loving memory are daughters, Linda Robinson, Evelyn West and Yvonne Lott and sons, Glenn Neal and Brian (Melissa) Neal.

Katherine is also survived by seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The memorial service is 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28 at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan St. South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
