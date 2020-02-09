Home

Dec. 11, 1944 - Feb. 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND , IN - Katherine R. Niedbalski, 75, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1944 in South Bend, to the late Floyd and Katherine (Balasa) Keresztes. On May 20, 1967 at Christ the King Church she married Gerald L. Niedbalski, who survives. Katherine is also survived by one daughter, Debra L. Niedbalski of South Bend, Indiana, one son, Michael P. (Sarah (Heintzelman) Niedbalski of South Bend, Indiana, and one grandson, Mikey Niedbalski. Other survivors include one brother, Paul Keresztes, and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was a deeply spiritual and devout Catholic who cherished her pilgrimage trips to Medjugoria, Bosnia, and Herzegovina and to World Youth Day in Denver, Colorado in the ‘90's. She had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother, praying her Rosary daily. She was an avid reader who loved to discuss history, current events, and religion.

A graduate of Indiana University, Kathy loved to share her passion of teaching and spreading knowledge with others! Many students at Elm Road Elementary, St. Adalberts Grade School, St. Anthony Grade School, and Ivy Tech Community College will fondly remember her as “Mrs. N”. Kathy loved watching her students thrive and they loved her.

Kathy loved the times she could spend with family in St. Joe, Michigan and even on the Lake. She loved the water and treasured memories of the fishing charter with Captain Ken out of St. Joe, relaxing at the marina, and enjoying the great outdoors.

Her travels around Lake Michigan, her love of animals, and thirst for knowledge were gifts shared and passed on to her children and grandson, Mikey.

Kathy suffered greatly in the past few years due to her illness. No longer hurting, may her soul rest in peace!

‘Lord, make me an instrument of your peace

Where there is hatred, let me sow love

Where there is injury, pardon

Where there is doubt, faith

Where there is despair, hope

Where there is darkness, light

And where there is sadness, joy'

She will be missed!

Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Christ the King Catholic Church, South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am in the church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Katherine's honor to The Center for Hospice Care or Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
