Katherine Rea
April 17, 1925 - Aug. 18, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Katherine Rea, 94, of Granger, IN, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle, IN.
Katherine was born April 17, 1925 in Mishawaka, daughter of the late Fred and Helen (Milovich) Stickovich. She grew up in Mishawaka and graduated from Mishawaka High School.
On November 20, 1946 she married William D. Rea who died in 1977. Katherine worked at St. Joseph Hospital and retired after 30 years. She was a member of the Granger Garden Club and the Osceola United Methodist Church. Katherine enjoyed gardening, going to church, rummage sales, traveling and spending time with her family. Katherine was preceded in death by four brothers, Mike, Nick, Lewis, and Joey; and two sisters, Bertha and Mary Stickovich. Survivors include her children, Gail Wade (Mike) of Summit, NJ, Judith Pinkston of Granger, and Thomas Rea of South Bend. Grandchildren include Michele Wade (Keith) of Bolton, MA and Jonathan Pinkston of Anchorage, AK. Also surviving is a great-grandson, William Lundberg of Bolton, MA.
Contributions may be made to the Osceola United Methodist Church or the National Alliance on Mental Illness. At Katherine's request there will be no services. Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019