Katherine Theresa Kois



Feb. 15, 1936 - July 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Katherine Theresa Kois, 83, passed away on Saturday evening, July 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. She was born on February 15, 1936 in South Bend, IN, to Joseph and Theresa (Nagy) McNerney, both of whom preceded her in death.



On May 4, 1957 in South Bend, Katherine married David Pilger, who preceded her in death on December 30, 1965. On September 22, 1979 in South Bend, Katherine married Daniel Kois, who also preceded her in death on March 12, 2011.



Katherine is survived by her two stepsons, Mark (Lori) Kois of Osceola, IN and Gary (Diane) Kois of Tuscon, AZ; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Theresa McNeile of Fortville, IN; and brother, Robert (Diane) McNerney of South Bend, IN. In addition to her parents and husbands, Katherine was preceded in death by her son, David Pilger; sister, Mary Stewart; and brothers, Charles McNerney, Joseph McNerney, and William McNerney.



A lifelong resident of South Bend, Katherine was employed as a legal secretary for Smith & McLaughlin for 25 years, retiring in 1986. She was a member of Legal Secretaries Inc. (LSI). She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend.



Mass of Christian Burial for Katherine will be celebrated at 1:00pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend, IN. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00pm on Thursday at the church prior to Mass. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Katherine may be donated to of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019