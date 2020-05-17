Kathi Lou Gill
Kathi Lou Gill

Feb. 9, 1954 - May 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathi Lou (Clark) Gill, 66, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by her children. Kathi was born in South Bend, IN on February 9, 1954 to Jesse James and Kathleen Norris (Carter) Clark.

Kathi was a life-long resident of South Bend. On September 4, 1976, she was united in marriage to Carlton J. Gill, who preceded her in death on June 15, 2013 after 36 years of marriage. Kathi was a phenomenal artist. Her love of art led her to a career as the Fine Arts Director at the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County. Over the course of 20+ years, Kathi inspired many children of the South Bend Community to express themselves through the fine arts. Kathi's beautiful artwork could often be found on homemade cards and gifts for family and friends. She attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and was a 1972 alumnae of Saint Mary's Academy, South Bend, IN. As a devote Catholic, she served as an Eucharistic Minister at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Kathi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Meemawsh), sister, cousin and friend. Her sunny disposition and caring spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Kathi is survived by her children: Autumn Gill of Mishawaka, Carlton J. Aaron Gill of Niles, MI, Alexander (Nicole) Gill of Sturgis, MI, Adam (Brittany) Gill of Mishawaka, and Mary Carla (Sterling) Smith of New Jersey; eleven grandchildren: Annabelle, Adeline, Aleta, Adaira, Alexander II, Aaron Lucas, Royce Anthony, Adlee, Augustine, Archer and Danielle; a GrandKitty, Lexi; brothers, Wayne C. (Sharon) Clark and Mark C. Clark, both of South Bend; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Kathi was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Joe Clark and Michael J. Clark; and her long-time cat companion, Jesse T. Cat.

Services for Kathi Gill will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Palmer Funeral Home located at 2702 Lincoln Way W, South Bend, IN 46628. A viewing will be held for two hours prior to the services. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. The family ask that all visitors adhere to the CDC and state of Indiana guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

