Kathleen A. Malling



August 10, 1944 - June 22, 2020



MENDON, MI - Kathleen Anne Malling, 75 years old, of Mendon, MI, formerly of South Bend & Edwardsburg, passed away June 22, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice. She was born Aug. 10, 1944 in St. Joseph County, IN, the daughter of Harland ‘Bill' & Helen (Flaherty) Moore. She worked at Associates in South Bend for many years.



Surviving is her son, Trent Malling of Vicksburg, three grandchildren, and a sister, Michele Barnhart of Mishawaka.



Cremation has taken place and she will be placed in the care of her son, Trent.



Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





