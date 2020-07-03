1/1
Kathleen A. Malling
1944 - 2020
Kathleen A. Malling

August 10, 1944 - June 22, 2020

MENDON, MI - Kathleen Anne Malling, 75 years old, of Mendon, MI, formerly of South Bend & Edwardsburg, passed away June 22, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice. She was born Aug. 10, 1944 in St. Joseph County, IN, the daughter of Harland ‘Bill' & Helen (Flaherty) Moore. She worked at Associates in South Bend for many years.

Surviving is her son, Trent Malling of Vicksburg, three grandchildren, and a sister, Michele Barnhart of Mishawaka.

Cremation has taken place and she will be placed in the care of her son, Trent.

Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
