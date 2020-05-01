Kathleen Ann (Hemi) Demeulenaere
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Ann (Hemi) Demeulenaere

Sept. 6, 1958 - April 28, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Kathleen Ann Demeulenaere, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Kathy was born September 6, 1958 in Chicago to the late Robert and Anne (Flasch) O'Connor. Those left to cherish the memory of Kathy include her children, Nicole (Kevin Bargielski) Sula and Nicholas (Amanda) Sula, Jr; grandchildren, Bianca, Jacob, and Izabella Sula; sisters, Deborah (Nick) Dimaggio and Bobbi (Mark) Anders; and nephews, Bob & David Shoup, and Dominic Dimaggio. Kathy was previously employed at the St. Joseph County Jail, then with Hydro-Extrusions LLC, taking great pride as a Team Leader. She was a member of the American Legion Post 365. Kathy enjoyed country life, riding her mule Diamond, going to the casino, drinking Bloody Marys on the back porch with her beloved cat Midnight, or sharing a beer with her next door neighbors. She greeted all with a beautiful smile that showed compassion and respect, and treated everyone as her extended family. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loved ones. All are welcome to come share a story, see family, or just say a small good-bye at Kathy's Celebration of Life which will be held 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A private family service will immediately follow. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Celebration of Life
1:00 - 3:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved