Kathleen Ann (Hemi) Demeulenaere
Sept. 6, 1958 - April 28, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Kathleen Ann Demeulenaere, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Kathy was born September 6, 1958 in Chicago to the late Robert and Anne (Flasch) O'Connor. Those left to cherish the memory of Kathy include her children, Nicole (Kevin Bargielski) Sula and Nicholas (Amanda) Sula, Jr; grandchildren, Bianca, Jacob, and Izabella Sula; sisters, Deborah (Nick) Dimaggio and Bobbi (Mark) Anders; and nephews, Bob & David Shoup, and Dominic Dimaggio. Kathy was previously employed at the St. Joseph County Jail, then with Hydro-Extrusions LLC, taking great pride as a Team Leader. She was a member of the American Legion Post 365. Kathy enjoyed country life, riding her mule Diamond, going to the casino, drinking Bloody Marys on the back porch with her beloved cat Midnight, or sharing a beer with her next door neighbors. She greeted all with a beautiful smile that showed compassion and respect, and treated everyone as her extended family. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loved ones. All are welcome to come share a story, see family, or just say a small good-bye at Kathy's Celebration of Life which will be held 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A private family service will immediately follow. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2020.