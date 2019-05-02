Kathleen D. Muller-Johnson



Dec. 5, 1958 - April 27, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Kathleen D. Muller-Johnson, 60, succumbed to a long bout of cancer on April 27, 2019. She was born December 5, 1958, in St. Paul, Minnesota and adopted by Norm and May (O'Hara) Muller in May 1960.



She is survived by her parents, Norm and Mary Muller; sister, Karen (Timothy O'Malley) Muller; sisters-in-law, Patty (Bill) Myers and Deanna Overmyer; brother-in-law, Michael Johnson; and a large number of nieces, nephews, and cousins across the country. Her husband Ronald preceded her in death.



Kathleen grew up in an Air Force family, and was able to experience much of the USA, living in thirteen states. After completing high school, she became a CNA, a proud moment for her, and worked in the health field for a few years. She decided to enlist in the U.S. Army and completed her basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood and was then assigned to Ft. Lewis in Washington in the food services area. She became an excellent cook, something she truly loved doing. After the military, in 1997, she moved back to South Bend where she married Ronald Johnson. She continued her work in the food industry. Kathleen volunteered at St. Margaret's House, enjoyed gardening, and loved her cats, adopting several from the local shelter.



Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, or to St. Margaret's House.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located on Hill St. in South Bend on Saturday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery at a later date.



