Kathleen Edith (Cieslak) Jankowski
Jan. 2, 1946 - Oct. 1, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Kathleen Edith (Cieslak) Jankowski (Kazimiera Jadwiga Cieslak), 73, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 1, 2019.
Born January 2, 1946 in Reckenfeld, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Zofia (Lipska) Cieslak.
In 1969, Kathy married James Jankowski, who preceded her in death on March 27, 2006. To their union they were blessed with one daughter, Sherrie (Jeremy) Hoy of Granger, Indiana. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Braedon and Emmarose; her brother, Richard (Barbara) Cieslak of Naperville, IL; and her nieces, nephew, great-niece, and great-nephews. In addition to her husband and mother, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Poonchkie and Sophie; her sister, Danuta Jadwiga; her brother, Henry, and her in-laws, James and Edith.
Kathy was a loving and committed wife, mother, and Bushia. She worked at Computer Associates in Lisle, IL until her retirement in 2007 when she moved to Granger to live near her grandchildren. She was a parishioner at St. Pius X Catholic Church where she sang in the Sunday Evening Choir and worked in the Parish School when it first opened. Kathy loved spending time with her grandchildren, having many “Bushia days and overnights” with them. In her last days at Brookdale, South Bend and Healthwin, South Bend, she was always available to listen, help others, and provide advice. She had no idea the great impact she had on so many people.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 4 from 4-7pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm, at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Saturday, October 5 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest on Monday, October 7 at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL.
Memorial donations, in her honor may be made to the Band Department at St. Pius X Catholic School, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019