Nov. 20, 1957 - March 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathleen J. Trumbull, of South Bend passed away Thursday evening, March 7, 2019. Kathleen was born on November 20, 1957 in South Bend to William and Katherine (Hughes) Myers.

Surviving are 3 daughters, Tonya (Jacob) Harrel, Dawn (Chuck) Ridenour, and Megan Trumbull; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jackie Wilson; and two brothers, William (Patty) Myers and Ben (Joyce) Bendit. Her parents and a brother, Jerry Bendit preceded Kathleen in death.

Kathy worked as a medical assistant for many years. Her favorite hobbies included cooking and baking for those around her. Kathy cherished hosting family gatherings for the holidays. She also valued working in the garden and starting house projects. She enjoyed taking her family to Fullers Lake and to the CMA awards in Tennessee. Kathy became a foster parent years ago to help children in need. Kathy was known to show up late to all events but when she arrived she always made an entrance. Although she was feisty, Kathy had a very nurturing personality and an open heart to everyone.

A Celebration of Life will take place TODAY, March 10, 2019 at the American Legion Post 50, 1633 N. Bendix Drive from 3-6pm. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
