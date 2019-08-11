|
Kathleen “Kathy” L. Freese
August 12, 1950 - August 8, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Kathleen “Kathy” L. Freese, 68, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Sanctuary at Holy Cross in South Bend.
Kathy was born on August 12, 1950 in South Bend to Keith and Lorraine (Mynsberge) Freese. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine.
Surviving are her father, Keith Freese of South Bend; daughter, Heather Blaisdell of Summitville, IN; son, Christopher Blaisdell of Mishawaka; her ex-husband, Fred Blaisdell of Mishawaka; seven grandchildren; and her brother, Ronald K. (De) Freese of Martinsville, IN.
Kathy was an X-Ray Technician at St. Joseph Hospital for 43 years.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019