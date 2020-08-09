Kathleen M. Koopman
LAKEVILLE, IN - Kathleen Marie Koopman, ”Spunk,” 56, of Lakeville, IN passed away at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in her home. She was born on September 20, 1963 in South Bend, IN to Richard E. and Mary (McIntosh) Wright. On July 3, 2003 in Reno, NV, she was united in marriage to James Koopman.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, James Koopman, daughters, Brandi Scott-Clemens of Lakeville, IN and Lisa (Josh) Rice of Tyner, IN; sons, James Koopman of LaPorte, IN and Joseph Koopman of Hobart, IN; three grandchildren, Landen, Hunter, and Xander; and three brothers, Kevin (Vernita) Wright of Orville, CA, Michael (Joann) Wright of Bremen, IN, and Lynn (Lori) Wright of Lakeville, IN.
Kathleen was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1982 graduate of LaVille High School. She worked in shipping production at Hubble Raco. Kathleen loved fishing, camping, and enjoyed drag racing. She was a member of the Conservation Club and the Ladies Auxiliary at American Legion Post 363 in Lakeville.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville is assisting the family.
Contributions may be offered to the American Legion Post 363, 214 S. Lake Street, Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
