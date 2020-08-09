1/1
Kathleen M. Koopman
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. Koopman

Sept. 20, 1963 - August 5, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN - Kathleen Marie Koopman, ”Spunk,” 56, of Lakeville, IN passed away at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in her home. She was born on September 20, 1963 in South Bend, IN to Richard E. and Mary (McIntosh) Wright. On July 3, 2003 in Reno, NV, she was united in marriage to James Koopman.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, James Koopman, daughters, Brandi Scott-Clemens of Lakeville, IN and Lisa (Josh) Rice of Tyner, IN; sons, James Koopman of LaPorte, IN and Joseph Koopman of Hobart, IN; three grandchildren, Landen, Hunter, and Xander; and three brothers, Kevin (Vernita) Wright of Orville, CA, Michael (Joann) Wright of Bremen, IN, and Lynn (Lori) Wright of Lakeville, IN.

Kathleen was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1982 graduate of LaVille High School. She worked in shipping production at Hubble Raco. Kathleen loved fishing, camping, and enjoyed drag racing. She was a member of the Conservation Club and the Ladies Auxiliary at American Legion Post 363 in Lakeville.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville is assisting the family.

Contributions may be offered to the American Legion Post 363, 214 S. Lake Street, Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved