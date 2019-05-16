Kathleen R. Marazita



Sept. 30, 1924 - May 13, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Kathleen R. Marazita, 94, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at her home. She was born September 30, 1924 in Buchanan, MI to the late Lester and Lottie (Wire) Stoner and raised on the family farm.



Kathleen graduated from Buchanan High School in 1942. She never forgot the Pearl Harbor attack which happened during her senior year. On its anniversary she always reminded all her children of the impact this event had on the Nation and her life. During WWII, she worked at Bendix Aviation Corporation in South Bend and became a member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association.



On V.J. Day, August 15, 1945, she married Paul Marazita at St. Mary's in Niles, MI. In 1947 they opened Marz Sweet Shop in Buchanan, and operated it together until Paul's death, August 30, 1995. She continued to operate the store, with the help of her sons, Paul and Joe, until June 30, 2005, when she sold the business after 57 years of ownership, and retired.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa, who died on October 31, 1981; her sister, Jean Scott; brothers, Melvin and Marion Stoner; and great-grandchildren, Paul “Little Yankee” and Hope Yado.



Kathleen is survived by her three sons, Paul (Lori) Marazita of Niles, Michael (Susie) Marazita of Buchanan, and Joseph (Kathy) Marazita of Niles; two daughters, Antoinette (Robert) Wendel of Ann Arbor and Kimberly (Jack) Williams of Niles; nine grandchildren, Angela (Tino) Yado, Lt. Colonel Rachel Marazita, Damian Marazita, Lennie Chadwick, Porcia (Arnold) Vasquez Jr., Melissa (Derek) Turnock, Joseph Marazita, Stephanie (Patrick) Blandford, and Tara (Aaron Cox) Marazita; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Stoner, Nancy Stoner, Mary Marazita, Delphine Marazita, Irene Marazita, and Ellie Marazita; and many nieces and nephews.



Kathleen enjoyed photography, oil painting, walking, and in her later years, traveling. Her favorite trips were to Italy, Egypt, and Israel. She had a hobby of bridge walking which included the Golden Gate, Brooklyn, and of course the Big Mac. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family.



She was a long time member of St. Anthony Church in Buchanan.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home from 2-4 pm and 6-7:30 pm with Rosary beginning at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Buchanan. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Niles. Memorial donations may be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or St. Anthony Catholic Church, 509 W. 4th St., Buchanan, MI 49107.



To my Family: See you in Heaven, I will welcome all of you! Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary