St. Joseph Funeral Home- Ireland Road Chapel - South Bend
1827 East Ireland Road
South Bend, IN 46619
574-299-1234
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home- Ireland Road Chapel - South Bend
1827 East Ireland Road
South Bend, IN 46619
Kathleen Ragsdale


1946 - 2019
Kathleen Ragsdale Obituary
Kathleen Ragsdale

Sept. 27, 1946 - Sept. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathleen A. Ragsdale, 72, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Kathy was born September 27, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Matthew & Elizabeth (Schwartz) Schreiner. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brent (Becky) Ragsdale, Damon Ragsdale, and Suzanne Ragsdale; grandchildren, Bryant Ragsdale, Isabella Ragsdale, Grace Ragsdale, Jessica Dant, and Derek Dant; brother, Rae Schreiner; sister, Susan Dale; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ragsdale in 2001. Kathy was loved by all. She looked forward to spending time with her friends, family, and grandkids. She also enjoyed reading autobiographies, listening to Bob Dylan, the outdoors, and her flower garden. A Memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 1827 E. Ireland Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
