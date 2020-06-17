Kathleen Sue White
Jan. 18, 1960 - June 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathleen Sue White, 60, formerly of South Bend, passed away at 7:15 am Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Health, 86th Street, in Indianapolis. She was born January 18, 1960 to Sylvester and Bonnie (Shire) Klusczinski in South Bend.
Kathleen was a 1978 graduate of LaSalle High School. She worked at St. Joe Health Network as a customer service representative. In her younger days, she was a member of the Portage Youth Group. Kathleen was a creative person. She was known for a very welcoming smile and contagious laughter. Kathleen enjoyed listening to Christian music, cooking, and gardening; she was often consulted in helping other people design their gardens.
Kathleen is survived by her brothers, Sylvester (Sue) Klusczinski, and Gary Slusczinski; sister, Judy Poole; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Landis (Shawn) Skaggs; and their children who were considered grandchildren, Asa, Kayla, and Aria.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will take place at a later date in July in South Bend, IN. Stout & Son Funeral Homes have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Jan. 18, 1960 - June 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathleen Sue White, 60, formerly of South Bend, passed away at 7:15 am Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Health, 86th Street, in Indianapolis. She was born January 18, 1960 to Sylvester and Bonnie (Shire) Klusczinski in South Bend.
Kathleen was a 1978 graduate of LaSalle High School. She worked at St. Joe Health Network as a customer service representative. In her younger days, she was a member of the Portage Youth Group. Kathleen was a creative person. She was known for a very welcoming smile and contagious laughter. Kathleen enjoyed listening to Christian music, cooking, and gardening; she was often consulted in helping other people design their gardens.
Kathleen is survived by her brothers, Sylvester (Sue) Klusczinski, and Gary Slusczinski; sister, Judy Poole; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Landis (Shawn) Skaggs; and their children who were considered grandchildren, Asa, Kayla, and Aria.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will take place at a later date in July in South Bend, IN. Stout & Son Funeral Homes have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.