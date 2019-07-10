Kathleen (Krizman) Sweet



Dec. 6, 1950 - June 27, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathleen (Krizman) Sweet, 68, formerly of South Bend, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Savannah, Georgia. Kathy was born in South Bend on December 6, 1950 and was married to Phillip Sweet in 1970. Their devotion to one another is still remarked on to this day, and it is a comfort to know they are once again united. A lifelong Notre Dame fan, Kathy could be found on football Saturdays cheering for her team in her gold lamé coat or some other fabulous accessory. Kathy's devotion to friends and family was fierce, and she always had a special card or just the right words of encouragement for any occasion. She spent most of her life in South Bend, eventually moving to Georgia when she became a grandmother.



She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Michael) Kryder and her adored grandson, Justin, of Savannah, Georgia as well as sisters, Karen (Thomas) Carlin of Lino Lakes, MN, Karla (William) Fitzsimmons of Granger, IN, Kristina (Kevin Luxton) Krizman of Hendersonville, NC, and Kim (Chris) Bearden of Roswell, GA; brothers, Kurt (Cornile) Krizman of Savannah, GA, Kevin (Ruth) Krizman of Germany, Keith (Kristin) Krizman of Osceola, IN, James (Janice) Seese of Granger, William (Patricia) Seese of Orlando, FL, and Thomas Seese of South Bend; stepmother, Eleanor Krizman along with a multitude of loving family and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Sweet, her parents, Edward and Lillian (Bubick) Krizman, and brother, Joseph (Debra) Seese.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 19, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Her family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the care given by Bethany Hospice and by The Gardens of Savannah. Memorial contributions may be donated to Bethany Hospice, 109 S. Duval St., Claxton, GA 30417 or , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.