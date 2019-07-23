Services Hahn Funeral Home 505 W. 8th Street Mishawaka , IN 46544 574 255-1474 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:45 PM Hahn Funeral Home 505 W. 8th Street Mishawaka , IN 46544 View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Bavo Church Mishawaka , IN View Map Graveside service Following Services Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen Welsh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen Welsh

1940 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Kathleen Welsh



Sept. 14, 1940 - July 20, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Kathleen Welsh passed peacefully in her sleep early Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 following a protracted illness. Kathleen, 78 years of age, reminded her family often that her “real” name should be remembered as Kathleen Mary Irene Susan O'Brien Michels Welsh, and wanted to remember each element as a much-loved story in her life. Kathleen faced her last two years with the same love for all, dignity, determination, and the same great humor for which she will remain famous.



Kathleen was the glue that held her beloved extended and disparate family together. A serial party-planner and hub of all her family and friends, Kathleen was an outspoken, sassy, and loving lady with no shortage of words to share... She was the family raconteur, historian, and truly a vibrant and unforgettable character. Kathleen packed about ten lives' worth of love, friendship, and experiences into just 78 years.



Kathleen's first 20+ years at home in a multi-generational setting included speaking 100% Flemish in the home each day until her father, Paul O'Brien returned home from work. As such, Kathleen was one of the last remaining fluent Flemish speakers in Mishawaka. Being half Irish and half Belgian, Kathleen maintained pride and strong interest in her heritage and traveled to Ireland and to Belgium and western Europe for five decades. Kathleen first visited Belgium in 1965 and forged life-long friendships with family and friends all over Belgium, principally her doppelganger, cousin, and late-night sidekick, Marie Madeleine Vergotte Balman (aka The Queen of the Moonlight).



Kathleen had a long and successful career in Media and Advertising. She wrote for Michiana Magazine in the ‘70s under the pen name Peg Sheridan in the travel, lifestyle, and entertainment categories. She worked for WNDU in the early ‘70s doing live ad spots, voice-overs, and occasionally appearing in the live weather telecasts. After other related industry roles, Kathleen and husband Tom Welsh enjoyed success forming a commercial advertising agency in Mishawaka thriving more than 25 years with Kathleen taking charge as Media Buyer, Copy Editor, and Event Planner.



A lifelong sports fan, Kathleen would often point out her father played semi-pro baseball in the famous Pennsylvania League in the first half of the 20th century, before moving to Mishawaka. A season ticket holder for Notre Dame football, men's and women's basketball, she was never far away from a schedule or game program. A true Chicago Cubs and Bears team fan, she once stood in the blazing sun through a standing room-only Cubs double-header at Wrigley Field. Kathleen was a big fan of the University of Notre Dame, the Grotto, and Father Hesburgh. Kathleen's stepfather, Dean Bolerjack was a ‘61 graduate who matriculated in the mid-1930s and saw the emergence of the ND football legends in-person.



In 1974, Kathleen “urged” Tom to take a ride to Michigan for a basket of peaches for her new fruit canning hobby. After what began as an innocent and leisurely ride through Sisters Lakes and Indian Lake, they came home with a lake house mortgage. That lake home became the focal point of decades of memories, lifelong friends, and the hub of many hundreds of stories, legends, and memories. Kathleen was a founding member of the Wall Street Wonders stock club in the early 1980s that continued on for 20+ years as a force of nature in stock-picking, value growth, and lifelong friendships. Each year, they would cash-out a bit of stock and fund a trip to Wall Street for a couple days. ‘What happened at Wall St., stayed at Wall St.,” she would say... She and her sister, Mary Margaret took flying lessons on the same day in 1970 at the South Bend airport and always claimed the instructor pilot likely is still in intensive therapy over the experience.



Kathleen touched and influenced so many lives, the family states she is on the express train to heaven. The family also gives the following bit of encouragement to St. Peter... “You better have your sandals tied tight trying to keep the new “Rowdiest Angel” in line. Good luck!”



Kathleen is survived by a son, Brien Welsh; nieces (daughters of her beloved Irish twin, Patrick O'Brien): Christine O'Brien Tippens (Will) and their sons, Patrick and Clark; Anne O'Brien Scopellite (Anthony) and their daughters, Kalli, Kelsea, and Ciara; Cathy O'Brien Seros (Thomas) and their children, Tommy and Alyssa; Nancy O'Brien Pearce (John) and their children, Patrick, Hannah, and Bridget; beloved stepchildren, Tom Welsh and Peggy Swihart (fmr Kevin) and their children, Jason, Jeremy, Jennifer, and Jackie; stepbrother and stepsisters, Dan Bolerjack (Mary), Linda Spicer (John), and Paula Gruber (Charles); sister-in-law, Janice Morrical and her children, David, Julie, and Brett; sister-in-law, Donna Welsh and her children, Debbie Smith (Rodger) and son Matthew; and Colleen Edwards (James); sister-in-law, Mary Jo Michels Raney (Rob) and her children, Christopher and Sarah; cousin, Cindy VanDeWalle Kertes (Joe) and her children, Mark (Leslie) and Jennifer (Robert); cousin, Elaine Wisner and her children, Kristin, Leanne, and Mandy; and fun-loving and dear cousins residing in Belgium: Marie Madeleine Vergotte Balman (Marc) and son, John Balman (Kristien); Maurice Vergotte (Anny) and their children, Michel, Pascale, and Caroline; Etienne Vergotte (Anna); and Lorraine Vergotte Vertrieste (Roland).



Kathleen was preceded in death by mother, Julianna VanDeWalle O'Brien Bolerjack; father, Paul O'Brien and stepfather, Dean Bolerjack; grandparents, August and Zulma VanDeWalle; husbands, David J. Michels and Thomas F. Welsh; brothers, Patrick O'Brien and James O'Brien; sister, Mary Margaret O'Brien Crimaldi; mother and father-in-law, Genevieve and J Michels; brothers-in-law, Timothy Michels, Gary Crimaldi, Jack Morrical, and James Welsh; uncle, Marc VanDeWalle; nephews, James Welsh and Michael Navarre; niece, Jean Morrical; and cousin-in-law, Robert Wisner.



On Friday, July 26, there will be a visitation at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Following this, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Bavo Church, also in Mishawaka, there will be a Funeral Mass, with cemetery services immediately after.



Donations may be made in honor of Kathleen to The Center for Hospice Care and the Christ Child Society of South Bend.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 23, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries