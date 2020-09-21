1/1
Kathryn Ann "Kathy" Kinne
Kathryn Ann

“Kathy” Kinne

April 30, 1942 - Sept. 18, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN -

Kathryn Ann “Kathy” Kinne, 78, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, due to a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on April 30, 1942 to the late Oliver D. and Bertha M. (Cheney) Proud in LaPorte, IN, and has lived in New Carlisle, IN since 1990. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Kathryn was self-employed for many years, providing cleaning services for both residential and commercial businesses.

On January 25, 1964, as Kathryn Ann “Kathy” Proud, she married Charles H. “Chuck” Kinne in New Carlisle, IN.

Kathryn is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles H. “Chuck” Kinne of New Carlisle, IN; and is lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy and Timothy Kirk of New Carlisle, Indiana. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Mann of New Carlisle, IN, Kharysa Longfellow of Mishawaka, IN, Heather (Terry) Mireles of New Carlisle, IN, and Sarah Kirk of New Carlisle, IN; three great-grandchildren, Marleigh and Malkolm of Mishawaka, IN, and Oliver of New Carlisle, IN; and several sisters & brothers.

Kathryn enjoyed, most of all, spending time with her family.

Kathryn will be cremated, and the family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Kaniewski Funeral Home, New Carlisle, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 21, 2020.
