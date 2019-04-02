Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb-Basham Memorial Chapel Inc
226 E Washington St
Oakland City, IN 47660
(812) 749-4024
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Anne Charles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn Anne Charles Obituary
Kathryn Anne Charles

Fe. 19, 1951 - March 28, 2019

OAKLAND CITY, IN - Kathryn Anne Charles, 68, of Oakland City, IN entered rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home. She was born on Feb. 19, 1951 in South Bend, IN to Edward & Charlotte (Squint) Losicki. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Losicki.

She graduated from Logansport High School in 1969, and had attended Penn High School herfreshman year. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka from 1971 until 1985. That year she married Rex Charles and became a pastor's wife for 33 years. During these years she worked at the various day care ministries. Her main hobby was art work - painting and sketching. She also led online pain support groups for people all over the world, and engaged in hotline support. The biggest miracle in her life was giving birth to her son, Auston, when doctors thought neither would survive. To God be the glory!

She and her husband Rex served United Methodist Churches in Bremen, Roanoke, Muncie (Madison Street), Star City, Rossville, Waterloo, Flora, Bringhurst, Holland/Zoar, and Owensville; all were in the Indiana Conference.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Rex Charles; son, Auston Charles of Oakland City; daughter, Christine (Kyle) Brown and granddaughter, Brielle Brown of Sierra Vista, AZ.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Lamb-Basham Memorial Chapel in Oakland City, with burial in Zoar Cemetery near Stendal, IN.

Rev. Darin D. Nossett will be officiating, Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 8:00 A.M. until services on Friday at the chapel.

Family and friends may send messages of comfort at www.lambbasham.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now