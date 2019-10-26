|
|
Kathryn Lowery
March 27, 1942 - Oct. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Born March 27, 1942 to the late Herschel and Anna Lee (Ford) Johnson in Valley Station, KY, Kathryn Lowery departed this life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at her residence in South Bend, Indiana. She was 77 years old.
She received her formal education through the South Bend Community School System and was a 1959 graduate of Central High School.
Kathryn married the late Willard L. Anderson Jr. To this union two children were born. In 1976 she married Louis O. Lowery and to this union one child was born.
Kathryn worked in the manufacturing industry for over 50 years and was a retiree of Caterpillar Corp. She enjoyed spending time with family and visiting the casino.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters Denise Wesson (Troy) and Donna Gill; son, Nathan Lowery (Erin); siblings, Lois Whitlow (Richard), Larry Johnson (Jackie), Charles Johnson (Barbra), Patricia Frazier, Dorothy Acklin, Carolyn Garner, Martha Murrell (Eli), and Frank Farmer; along with grandchildren, LaWanda Parker (Larry), Alex Wesson, Jr. (Maryori) Alexandria Mkilindi (Wilfred), Robert, Eli Lowery, Lyla Lowery, and Shavon Gill, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Preceding her in death was a granddaughter, Reanna Malone; and siblings, Grover Johnson, Pam Roberts, Ann Garner, Herschel Johnson Jr., Steve Farmer, and Wayne Farmer.
The Funeral service is 12:00 Noon TODAY at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church, 1620 S. St. Joseph St. with visitation one hour before the service.
Cobb Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019