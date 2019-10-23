|
|
Kathryn “Kay” Patricia Fallon
Oct. 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathryn “Kay” Patricia Fallon, known as “Kay” to all, died a peaceful death on October 21, 2019.
She was born on December 31 in Astoria, Flushing, New York, to Michael Fallon and Catherine Phillips Fallon, the youngest of their three children. Kay never minded having a birthday so close to the holidays since, “If I didn't get it for Christmas, I was sure to get it for my birthday.”
Kay was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked for many years as the assistant to the dean of Washington Irving High School (all-girls at the time) in Manhattan, New York City. She endured a 90-minute commute each way in and out of the city each day but took advantage of the summer holidays to travel and work on her endless list of home projects. With her great travel companion Virginia, she visited many European cities, the Middle East, saw sights all around the U.S., and took several trips to Ireland where she kept in touch with relatives from both sides of the family.
Kay was intelligent, insightful, and blessed with initiative. As a single woman, if she needed to rewire a fixture or fix a leaky faucet, she bought herself a book and learned how to do it. She was a devout Catholic, but that didn't keep her from making and keeping friends from all religions...she was very ecumenical and enjoyed all her different friends very much. She kept track of different religious holidays, so she could remember to send Hanukkah cards to her New York City work pals.
Kay was a lifelong animal lover but had a special place in her heart for dogs. Pets included Snifter, Squeaky, Laddie, and Bunnie as well as Father Tom King's little girls in dog suits, Nellie and Mandy, on whom Kay doted, sneaking them treats when no one was looking.
Kay endured a very tough decade in the 1950s when older sister Marjorie died suddenly in 1954 at the tender age of 40. Marjorie's death was followed by “Pop” and “Mom” and Kay devotedly took care of both of them in their declining years. She embraced these challenges graciously.
She lived in Flushing, New York, in the family home until 1994 when she moved to South Bend to be near her brother Tom and his wife Eleanor Williams Fallon. Kay was a great help to the family, assisting Tom with Eleanor's care during her Alzheimer's diagnosis and then watching over Tom until his death in 2010.
Kay had a great sense of humor and could easily laugh at herself. She was a hard worker and always had a list of projects to do, but she managed to pace herself, stopping each day for a cappuccino, a cookie, and perhaps a nap. Kay lived by the motto, “Just say no to cooking” and was a fan of Mrs. Stauffer's, restaurant doggie bags, and Brother Dennis Meyers' delightful dinners.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marjorie and brother Tom. She is survived by niece Jessica Fallon Mathewson (Paul Mathewson), nephew Terence Fallon (Tom Tanner), and nephew Christopher Fallon.
Kay was a joy and we will miss her dearly. The family wishes to thank her wonderful friends, neighbors, and fellow parishioners for the friendship, love, and caring they have shown Kay over the years. A special thanks goes out to dear family friend Father Tom King who, as friend and pastor, guided Kay through her last weeks and lovingly coordinated her care. Additional thanks to her friends who were with her at the end, Carol Talboom, Barb Kovach, and Nancy Sherman, and the ever present Hospice volunteers.
A visitation will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3 N. 19th St., Niles, MI. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing, Queens, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church @stmarkparishofniles.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019