Kathryn “Kay” Pote
July 1, 1931 - Jan. 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Kathryn “Kay” McNamara Pote, 88, passed away on January 23, 2020. She was born July 1, 1931 in Anamosa, Iowa to the late Ruth (Cook) and John McNamara. Her mother died when she was eight years old and she and her brother were raised by their extraordinary father. She liked to say, “I had the great privilege of being raised by John McNamara.”
Kay graduated from Anamosa High School in 1949 and University of Iowa in 1953 with a degree in vocal music. She was a member of the University of Iowa Scottish Highlander Marching band. After graduation, she began her career as an elementary music teacher. In 1957 she married Thomas Pote. Their young family was transferred to South Bend in 1964. After taking several years off to raise her family, Kay returned to teaching music for the South Bend Community School Corporation, retiring from Swanson School in 1998. She embraced every type of music, regardless of her personal preferences. She felt music brought people together and she encouraged and influenced many area students. She received her Master of Science in Education from IUSB in 1982. Kay had a beautiful soprano voice. She was the soloist for many years at St. Pius X Catholic Church and later sang in their Resurrection Choir. She also sang in the IUSB Symphonic Choir.
Kay was a lifelong learner. Some of her interests and hobbies included golfing with the ladies at Elbel Park and Erskine Park golf courses, running, cross country skiing, playing the piano and ukulele, zip lining, attending musical performances, playing bridge and traveling the world with dear friends, John and (the late) Nancy Lucey.
Kay had a deep and abiding love for her family. She practiced unconditional love. Kay was famous for her Christmas piano performances with family. Her children and grandchildren adored her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tim Pote of South Bend, IN, Phil (Louise) Pote of Farmington, MN, Andrea (Alan) Anselman of Plano, TX, and Mary Elaine (Chris) Mankle of Austin, TX, 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and sister in-law, Mary Sue Pote. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, and her brother Donald.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Waterford at Edison Lakes for making Kay's final years happy and comfortable. And lastly, a huge debt of gratitude to Jan and Mike Leyes along with Jane Darnell, who offered support and friendship throughout Kay's journey. We are humbled by their kindness.
Visitation will be at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 17033 Cleveland Road from 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020. The Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN with visitation one hour prior to the funeral and a luncheon following the service. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020