Kathryn R. O'Hara
Jan. 2, 1929 - Sept. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathryn R. O'Hara, a lifelong resident of South Bend, IN, died unexpectedly on the evening of Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Kathryn was born in South Bend on January 2, 1929 to Harold “Joe” and Elizabeth (Muellner) Scott.
On October 2, 1948, Kathryn married her loving husband, John E. O'Hara, who survives her. Also surviving Kathryn are her devoted children: Timothy J. O'Hara of Indianapolis, IN; Anne K. (Robert) Toth of Middlebury, IN; Scott E. (Carol McSheffrey) O'Hara of Westboro, MA; Brigid M. (Timothy) Darden of Naperville, IL; and John F. (Ann) O'Hara of Waukesha, WI. In addition, Kathryn has twelve wonderful grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who survive her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Elizabeth Scott; her sister, Betty Jo Black; and her daughter-in-law, Brenda Rains O'Hara.
Kathryn graduated from Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN, with a teaching degree, and retired after 35 years of outstanding service as an elementary school teacher at both Holy Cross Grade School and Marquette Elementary School in South Bend. She received Marquette School's Teacher of the Year award in 1988. In 1996, she was selected for Who's Who Among America's Teachers as one of the best teachers in the country. Kathryn was also an active and devoted member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and was chosen to serve on the Second Vatican Council in 1962 through 1965. In addition, she served on the St. Joseph High School board of directors and the Holy Cross school board. Kathryn enjoyed participation in numerous local bridge clubs.
Mass of Christian Burial for Kathryn will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1050 Wilber St., South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may call on the family from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Avenue, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary service will be held at 7:30pm.
Memorial donations in remembrance of Kathryn may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 920 Wilber Street, South Bend, IN 46628; or St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula Street, Bristol, IN 46507.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019