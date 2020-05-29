Kathryn
Reichanadter-Williams
May 14, 1936 - May 26, 2020
NILES, MI - Kathy peacefully slipped from this world May 26, 2020 in her daughter's home in Dowagiac, after a brief illness, with her family at her side.
She was born on May 14, 1936, to Otto and Geraldine (Annis) Reichanadter. She was the middle child, with big sister Barbara and little brother Larry. They were a close loving family.
On February 11, 1956 in Bertrand Bible Church in Niles, she married Gerald Williams, the love of her life. They were completely devoted to each other. They built their home and raised three children. They traveled as a family on yearly vacations and spent summer weekends at Nugent Lake in Baldwin, Michigan. After Gary retired, they spent winters in Bradenton, Florida.
Kathy enjoyed her flowers, country music, cooking shows, weekly shopping and lunch with her sister Barbara, long phone chats with her friends, and Lawrence Welk every Saturday night.
Left to cherish her memory are her kids, Le Ett Frantz of Dowagiac, Gary (Jane) Williams of Dowagiac, and Mona Noel of Niles; grandchildren, Dannel, Russel, and Lisa (Jen) Frantz, Amber (K.C.) Dobberstein, Cody Williams, Chancellor Ferrel, Brandon and Adam Semrinec, and Candy (David) Kieta; and great-grandchildren, Hayley, Nick, Katie, and Kristina all of Niles, Corbin, Aleaya, Jenna, and Xavier all of DeKalb, IL, Aiden of Owossa, Michigan, and Catherine of Bradenton, Florida.
She's also survived by her sister, Barbara Williams of Niles; honorary daughters, Linda and Darlene Bridges; brother-in-law, Don Williams of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; and treasured friend of 69 years, Vivian Pointer of Niles.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gary in 2000; her brother Larry in 2012; granddaughter Ashley in 2014; big brothers Robert in 2018 and Dick in 2019; and her son-in-law, Danny Frantz in 2019.
Although her family will miss her terribly, we are all rejoicing for her happiness in finally being reunited with her Gary - she'd been so lost without him these 20 years.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. The funeral services will be streamed and available for viewing on our website. A private committal will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.
Due to the current state restrictions, those wishing to attend are asked to abide by the State of Michigan precautions including social distancing, hand sanitizing, and use of a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's memory to the Brian Parker Foundation, 2469 Lone Elm Street, Niles, Michigan 49120 .
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2020.