Kathryn Shidler
1963 - 2020
Kathryn Shidler

July 10, 1963 - June 14, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Kathryn “Kathy” Louise Shidler, 56, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Kathy was born July 10, 1963 to the late Pete Jimerson and Linda (Miller) Gibson. She was a 1982 graduate of John Adams High School in South Bend.

Kathy married Brian Lee Shidler in Plymouth on July 16, 2005 and the couple later moved to Mishawaka. Over the years she was employed in nursing homes and convenience stores and enjoyed art work and in particular, painting. Kathy had a heart of gold and helped anyone in need.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Brian; three children, Anthony Shidler, Nicole (Ben) Sharkey, and Jennifer Phillips; three grandchildren, Kassandra Smith, Lily Sharkey, and Starlakaye Phillips; a sister, Pam (Larry) Forster; and a brother, Edwin Gibson.

A visitation will be held from 3-6 pm on Saturday, June 20, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka. Cremation will follow.

Memorials are suggested to the Center for Hospice Care or American Cancer Society.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
