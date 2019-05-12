Home

July 14, 1942 - 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathryn Torok-Butler, 76, passed away in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Kathryn was born July 14, 1942 in South Bend, IN. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, John Butler and she is survived by a son, Patrick (Jean) Butler of Omaha, Nebraska and a daughter, Nancy (Mark) Weigleitner of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; her sister, Patricia Rusina of Portland, Oregon; and two brothers, Robert (Diana) Torok and Don (Diane) Torok both of South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019
