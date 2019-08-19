|
|
Kathy A. Walters
Nov. 24, 1949 - Aug. 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathleen Arline (Tryner) Walters, 69, of South Bend, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2019.
Kathy was born November 24, 1949 in Decatur, Illinois, to Robert Tryner and Arline (Gritton) Tryner, both of whom preceded her in death. She grew up in South Bend, where she graduated from Adams High School in 1968. Kathy started working at St. Joe Bank in 1969 and continued her career in banking until her retirement from Key Bank in 2014. Kathy married her best friend, David Walters, on May 6, 1972. Together they raised a family, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir at St. Stanislaus Church. Kathy loved to travel, spend time with her family and friends, and work numerous craft projects for different craft fairs. She also enjoyed knitting wash cloths and scarves for loved ones in her spare time. Kathy was known as the “baby whisperer” and best friend to many. Her generosity, kind-heartedness, and unwavering support were freely given to those who were blessed to know her. Kathy will be dearly missed by her husband David of 47 years, daughter Krista (Steve) Noble, and son Erich (Sara) Walters.
Her true joy in life was being a grandmother, “Nonna” to her four grandsons - Connor, Josh, Ben, and Chris. She is also survived by her siblings: Susie (Tom) Edwards, Bob (Sandy) Tryner, Geri (Ray) Dillon, and sister-in-law, Judy (Jim) Holfer, and many nieces/nephews whom she considered her “other kids”.
Visitation for Kathy will take place on Wednesday, August 21, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral services will take place on Thursday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Marilyn Nash officiating the services, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the MACC Fund, 10000 West Innovation Drive, Suite 135, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 19, 2019