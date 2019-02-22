Kathy I. Willis



Feb. 11, 1953 - Feb. 20, 2019



NILES - Kathy I. (Poirier) Willis, 66, passed away at 3:00am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the Center for Hospice Care, South Bend.



Kathy was born on February 11, 1953 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Robert and Ruth Ellen (Vertz) Poirier. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Robert; brother, Duane; and sister, Amy.



On December 11, 1971 in Berrien Springs, Kathy married Jim Willis. They were married by her father, Robert, who was Pastor of Grace Brethren Church at the time.



Kathy is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Abby (Corey) Fietzek, and Sonja Lenox; mother, Ruth Ellen; grandchildren, Tanner, Jayci, Ian, Madelynn, Alec, and Jonathon; great-grandchildren, Oaklee, and Whitney; and sisters, Vicky, Shelly, Laurie, and Lavonne.



Kathy loved making cards, scrapbooking, and Longaberger Baskets. She made many trips on the motorcycle, with her husband Jim up to the UP to visit home, and then she would ride her bicycle across the bridge for a visit to Kilwin's Ice Cream. Kathy and Jim had dinner every Thursday with friends at Hilltop in Buchanan. Most of all Kathy loved spending time with her family and friends.



Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 in HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles, where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the Service.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary