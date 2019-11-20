Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Stallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Kizer Stallo


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Kizer Stallo Obituary
Kathy Kizer Stallo

Sept. 24, 1956 - Nov. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathy J. Kizer Stallo, 63, of South Bend, passed away on Saturday, November 16, with her loving family by her side, following an extended illness.

Kathy, was born on September 24, 1956, in Plymouth, IN, to Lawrence D. and Betty L. (Farver) Kizer. She is survived by her mother, Betty, son, Timothy L. (ULFET) Wright, in the country of Turkey; two grandchildren, Taylor L. Odermatt and Allison D. Wright; sister, Debbie D. (Rodney) Schwandner of South Bend and brother, Steven A. Kizer of Lakeville, IN.

Kathy resided in the area since July 2019, after retiring from Spa Oceana at the Don CeSar in St. Petersburg, FL.

She had a love of flowers, watching the sunset, baking, cooking, knitting, and especially being with her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Kathy's name to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, at 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. Pastor Craig Clapper will officiate.

The Hanley and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Kathy's family.

Online condolences at www.hanleyandsonsfuneral homes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanley and Sons - South Bend
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -