Kathy Kizer Stallo
Sept. 24, 1956 - Nov. 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kathy J. Kizer Stallo, 63, of South Bend, passed away on Saturday, November 16, with her loving family by her side, following an extended illness.
Kathy, was born on September 24, 1956, in Plymouth, IN, to Lawrence D. and Betty L. (Farver) Kizer. She is survived by her mother, Betty, son, Timothy L. (ULFET) Wright, in the country of Turkey; two grandchildren, Taylor L. Odermatt and Allison D. Wright; sister, Debbie D. (Rodney) Schwandner of South Bend and brother, Steven A. Kizer of Lakeville, IN.
Kathy resided in the area since July 2019, after retiring from Spa Oceana at the Don CeSar in St. Petersburg, FL.
She had a love of flowers, watching the sunset, baking, cooking, knitting, and especially being with her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Kathy's name to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, at 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. Pastor Craig Clapper will officiate.
The Hanley and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Kathy's family.
Online condolences at www.hanleyandsonsfuneral homes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019