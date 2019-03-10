Katie M. Anderson



Nov. 12, 1929 - March 5, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Katie M. Anderson, 89, formerly of South Bend, was called from labor to reward in the late hours of Tuesday, March 5 in her home. The family matriarch, devoted wife, loving mother, grand- and great-grandmother, and faithful Christian, Mrs. Anderson passed quietly following an extended illness.



Katie was born on November 12, 1929 in Gary, IN to the union of John (J.D.) and Blanche Williams, and later moved to Jackson, TN before relocating to South Bend, IN. On May 20, 1950 she married Jamaican-born Winard Anderson, Sr. and celebrated over 60 years of loving marriage before his death. Mrs. Anderson, the 2nd of 10 children, was also preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings. Left to cherish her memory are three brothers, Lonnie (Irene), Danny (Mary), and Bob (Patricia) Williams all of Jackson, TN. The Andersons were blessed with seven children: Monica (Clayton) Johnson of St. Catherine, Jamaica and Jennifer McKay of Coconut Creek, FL; to the union of Winard and Katie are daughters, Carmen Anderson of Windsor, CT and Miriam Anderson of Mitchellville, MD, and sons, Winard (Trena) Jr. and Solomon, both of South Bend, and Benjamin (Devona) of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Dana Anderson, Carlos-deShaun Brown, Jevon Anderson, Adrienne Anderson, Antonia Anderson, Benjamin R. Anderson, and Zora Anderson, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister (cousin), Ms. Sallie Baker of California; special childhood friend, Ms. Ray Margaret Hall of Lansing MI; beloved special family members, retired Master Sgt. Dyrell Reeves of Tampa, FL and Walter Overton of South Bend; along with a host of other relatives, friends, and the Christ Temple COGIC, South Bend, IN; City of Refuge COGIC and Grace Memorial COGIC both of Kokomo, IN; and Refreshing Spring COGIC, Riverdale, MD families.



Katie retired after 29 years of faithful service to the Northern Indiana Children's Hospital. A gifted songstress, she was very active in her church, singing in the original Christ Temple Radio Choir and serving on the Usher Board. Katie was lovingly known for her delicious homemade pound cakes and peach cobblers. Homegoing Services for Sister Katie Anderson will be Saturday, March 16 at Christ Temple COGIC, 1214 S. Michigan Street, South Bend IN. Viewing is at 9:00 a.m.; services will begin at 10:00 p.m., with Supt. Jesse Hodges officiating. Special thanks to St. Vincent Hospice for their excellent service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alford's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent at www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary