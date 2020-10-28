Katie W. Miller



Jan. 22, 1934 - Oct. 26, 2020



BREMEN, IN - Eli W. Miller, age 86, of Bremen, died unexpectedly at 2:45 pm, Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home, two hours and 15 minutes after the death of his wife. He was born January 29, 1934 in Reno County, Kansas to William A. and Mary (Schrock) Miller. On September 22, 1955, he married Katie W. Yoder in Garnett, Kansas. The Millers moved to this area in 1996 from Kansas.



Mr. Miller was a retired farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church.



Surviving are his children, Wilma (Perry C.) Miller, Homer E. (Wilma) Miller, both of Shipshewana, Wayne E. (Ruth) Miller of Middlebury, Katherine “Kay” (Sam F.) Yoder of Bremen, Sara (Levi) Mast of Nappanee, Lonnie E. (Christina) Miller of Shipshewana, Ivan E. (Donna) Miller of Nappanee, and Ada (Vernon) Yoder of Bremen; 51 grandchildren; 108 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ora W. Miller of Topeka, Enos W. (Vera) Miller of Haven, KS, William W. (Edna) Miller, Jr. of Topeka, Harry W. (Katie) Miller of Millersburg, Calvin W. (Katie) Miller, David W. (Esther) Miller, both of Topeka, and Eldon W. (Esther) Miller of Ligonier; and sisters, Sara Beachey of Topeka, Wilma (Samuel) Bontrager of Rome City, Mary (Levi) Miller of Shipshewana, and Martha (Ernest) Bontrager of Topeka. He was preceded in death by great-grandson, Jeremy Dale Mast, brother, Andy Miller, sister, Gertie Yoder; brothers-in-law, Lewis Beachey, Fred Yoder, and Dan Detweiler; and sister-in-law, Cathryn Miller.



Family and friends called on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and may also call all day TODAY, Wednesday, October 28 at the Sam Yoder residence, 299 4th Rd., Bremen. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 am, Thursday, October 29 also at the Yoder residence. Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate and burial which will be in Weldy Cemetery.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.





Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.