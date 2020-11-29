Kay Evelyn (Zechiel) Harrell
Oct. 22, 1945 - Nov. 13, 2020
MAINEVILLE, OH - Kay Evelyn (Zechiel) Harrell passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 13, 2020 at her home in Maineville, Ohio. She was born October 22, 1945 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Herbert and Ruth (Kline) Zechiel who preceded her in death. Kay loved to socialize with everyone. She loved life. She loved to travel and especially loved cruises. She followed amateur archery and attended many events around the country where her husband was a participant. She enjoyed family research, especially learning of relationships to many people she grew up with. She was an avid football fan and a Cincinnati Bengals season ticket holder for many years. She frequently attended the Indianapolis 500 race. She loved reading mysteries. On August 29, 1998 she married the love of her life, Bobby Harrell, on the banks of the Ohio River. She was proud that the ceremony was performed by her brother Tim, a Lutheran minister. She was a loving sister to Lee (Susan) Zechiel and Tim (Marie) Zechiel and stepmother to Travis Harrell. She was a proud aunt to seven, great-aunt to 23, and great-great-aunt to five. Kay fought glioblastoma fiercely and bravely for three years sustained by family, friends and her faith in God. She was a great example to everyone. She will be missed by family and friends. No services are scheduled at this time. The family requests any donations be made to the American Cancer Society
