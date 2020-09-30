1/1
Kay Lucchese
1940 - 2020
Kay Lucchese

Aug. 6, 1940 - Sept. 25, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Kay L. Lucchese, 80, of Elkhart, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Health System in Mishawaka.

Kay was born August 6, 1940 to the late Robert G. and Dorothea (Huss) Kemble. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Dee Minichillo.

On April 28, 1962 she married the love of her life, Frank Lucchese, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Elkhart. Frank died May 11, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Laura Lucchese of Huntersville, NC and Gina (Scott) Duehmig of Vandalia, MI; two sons, Frank (Tonja) Lucchese and Michael (Tonda) Lucchese, both of Elkhart: and eight grandchildren, Ashley, Vincent, Alexander, Michael, Grant, Leah, Keely, and McKenna. She is also survived by her loving brother, Thomas G. Kemble of LaPorte, brother-in-law, Ron Minichillo of Elkhart, and a brother, Larry D. Kemble of Arkansas.

Kay was a graduate of Elkhart High School where she was a member of the “Rah-Rah Girls”. She was also a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church and the Alpha Rho chapter, Beta Chi sorority where she held many offices. A devoted grandmother who never missed one of her grandchildren's sporting events, she was also a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews and a friend to many. She loved her annual trips to Florida with “The Florida Girls.”

Visitation for Kay will be held on Thursday, October 1 from 4 pm until 7 pm at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Friends may also call one hour prior to the 11 am Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Vincent Catholic Cemetery. Those attending visitation and/or services will be required to wear a face covering and practice proper social distancing.

Memorial contributions in memory of Kay may be made to A.D.E.C., P.O. Box 398, Bristol, IN 46507-9901.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
OCT
2
Calling hours
10:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church
