Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Markiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay S. Markiewicz


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay S. Markiewicz Obituary
Kay S. Markiewicz

July 22, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Kay S. Markiewicz, 82, of Mishawaka, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Tanglewood Assisted Living Facility, Mishawaka. She was born on July 22, 1937, in South Bend, to the late Robert D. and Helen L. (Rose) Hoofnagle and was a lifelong area resident. On January 9, 1960 in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church, she married John E. Markiewicz, who preceded her in death on August 2, 2014. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Dombrowski and Nancy Balderas. She is survived by her four sons, John, Jr. (Becky) of South Bend, Kenneth of Rochester Hills, MI, Thomas (Jennifer) of Granger, and William (Dan) of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren: Matthew, John III (Crystal), Samantha (Steven) Plummer, Jared and Cameron (Nicole) Markiewicz, Eran (Dustin) Voss, and Ayrien Bingaman; 11 great-grandchildren, Teylore, Kai, Leland, Kallen, Valeria, Zayleigh, John IV, Sebastian, and Harper Markiewicz, Amelia Voss, and Josephine Plummer; and a brother, Robert (Terrie) Hoofnagle of South Bend. Kay enjoyed assembling puzzles and loved winning at bingo. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in the funeral home, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Tanglewood Assisted Living, for their loving care of mom for the last five years.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -