Kay S. Markiewicz
July 22, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Kay S. Markiewicz, 82, of Mishawaka, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Tanglewood Assisted Living Facility, Mishawaka. She was born on July 22, 1937, in South Bend, to the late Robert D. and Helen L. (Rose) Hoofnagle and was a lifelong area resident. On January 9, 1960 in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church, she married John E. Markiewicz, who preceded her in death on August 2, 2014. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Dombrowski and Nancy Balderas. She is survived by her four sons, John, Jr. (Becky) of South Bend, Kenneth of Rochester Hills, MI, Thomas (Jennifer) of Granger, and William (Dan) of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren: Matthew, John III (Crystal), Samantha (Steven) Plummer, Jared and Cameron (Nicole) Markiewicz, Eran (Dustin) Voss, and Ayrien Bingaman; 11 great-grandchildren, Teylore, Kai, Leland, Kallen, Valeria, Zayleigh, John IV, Sebastian, and Harper Markiewicz, Amelia Voss, and Josephine Plummer; and a brother, Robert (Terrie) Hoofnagle of South Bend. Kay enjoyed assembling puzzles and loved winning at bingo. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in the funeral home, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Tanglewood Assisted Living, for their loving care of mom for the last five years.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020