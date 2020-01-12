|
|
Kaye A. Koch
Oct. 25, 1931 - Jan. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Kaye A. Koch, 88 years old, passed away at 4:44 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Kaye was born on October 25, 1931 in Beloit, WI and has lived in South Bend most of her adult life. She retired in 1992 after 15 years of employment with Indiana Rehabilitation Services as a counselor and supervisor. Kaye was affiliated with Apple Farm, a counseling service, and volunteered her time with Real Services and the Center for the Homeless. She was an avid bridge player, loved to read, and enjoyed gardening.
Kaye is survived by her two sons, G. David Koch of New York City, NY and Andrew Koch of South Bend. She is also survived by her nephew, Eric Koch of Casper, WY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Travis.
A private memorial service will take place. There will be no visitation or public service. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kaye A. Koch may be donated to the Center for the Homeless, 813 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be offered to the Koch family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020