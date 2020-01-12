Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaye Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaye A. Koch


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaye A. Koch

Oct. 25, 1931 - Jan. 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kaye A. Koch, 88 years old, passed away at 4:44 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Kaye was born on October 25, 1931 in Beloit, WI and has lived in South Bend most of her adult life. She retired in 1992 after 15 years of employment with Indiana Rehabilitation Services as a counselor and supervisor. Kaye was affiliated with Apple Farm, a counseling service, and volunteered her time with Real Services and the Center for the Homeless. She was an avid bridge player, loved to read, and enjoyed gardening.

Kaye is survived by her two sons, G. David Koch of New York City, NY and Andrew Koch of South Bend. She is also survived by her nephew, Eric Koch of Casper, WY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Travis.

A private memorial service will take place. There will be no visitation or public service. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kaye A. Koch may be donated to the Center for the Homeless, 813 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be offered to the Koch family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -