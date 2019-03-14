Kaylee R. Matz



August 27, 1996 - March 11, 2019



WALKERTON, IN - Kaylee R. Matz (Lil Lover), 22, of Walkerton, passed away on March 11, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Plymouth, following a traffic accident.



Kaylee was born on August 27, 1996, in South Bend, to David P. and Renee S. (Fisher) Matz. She is survived by her parents and her brother, Carson, all of Walkerton; her maternal grandmother, Juanita Fisher of North Liberty; paternal grandparents, Vickie Matz of Walkerton and Phil and (Judy ) Matz of Plymouth; and by Aunt Lisa (Dan) Erdelyi and Uncle Darrin (Cindy) Fisher, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kaylee loved spending time with the love of her life, fiance, Trenton Hall. She is also survived by her “Fur Babies” dogs, Stella Rose and Bentley, whom she loved dearly.



Kaylee was a 2015 graduate of John Glenn High School and a 2018 graduate of Ancilla College. She was employed as a retail banker at Lake City Bank in Nappanee. Previously, she was a CNA and a Home Health Care Provider.



She loved golf, crafting, playing pool, and was an avid animal lover. She was very active with her friends and family and always had a smile.



She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas Fisher; and the inspirations of her life, her great-grandparents, Dick and Gen Adams



Kaylee will be dearly missed by her loving family, numerous friends and co-workers. She was an inspiration to so many people, which included the elderly whom she cared for.



In lieu of flowers, PLEASE make memorial contribution, in Kaylee's name to: Ronald McDonald Charities of Michiana, 610 North Michigan Street, Suite 310, South Bend, IN 46601.



Visitation for Kaylee will be Friday, March 15, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Walkerton Chapel”, located at 1216 Roosevelt Road, Walkerton, IN.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home, with Pastor Tim Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and services and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Matz family.



Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019