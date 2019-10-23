Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
K.C. Thompson


1931 - 2019
K.C. Thompson Obituary
K.C. Thompson

May 11, 1931 - Oct. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - K.C. Thompson, age 88, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 11, 1931 to the late Solomon and Augusta (Hogans) Thompson. He was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar, riding his motorcycle and most of all spending time with his family. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of K.C. or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
