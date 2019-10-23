|
K.C. Thompson
May 11, 1931 - Oct. 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - K.C. Thompson, age 88, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 11, 1931 to the late Solomon and Augusta (Hogans) Thompson. He was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar, riding his motorcycle and most of all spending time with his family. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of K.C. or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019