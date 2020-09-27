1/1
Keiko Adolph
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keiko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keiko Adolph

March 11, 1931 - Sept. 16, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Keiko Adolph, 89, of Buchanan passed away in her home on Wed., Sept. 16. She was born March 11, 1931 to Tasuke and Kaoru Ishibashi in Fukuoka-ken, Japan. On July 7, 1953 she married Elmer R. Adolph in Japan. A year later, in July 1954, she arrived in the U.S. with her husband and newborn daughter. Keiko was owner/operator of K's Beauty Shop in Buchanan for over 40 years. She loved to bake, sew, watch old movies, and attend senior exercise classes at Buchanan Area Senior Center. Her Buchanan Christian Church family was very important to her. She is survived by her sisters, Emiko Kodama, Miwako Morifuji, and Rumiko Kanao of Japan; children, Mary (Bill) Davison of Granger, Barbara Walker of Buchanan, and Stephen (Jen) Adolph of Niles; sister-in-law, Judy (Doyle) Vergon; grandchildren, Joseph (Jenn) Walker, Sarah (Elizabeth Hoffer) Walker, Ashley (Joshua) Kelver, Chelsea (Logan Flanigan) Adolph, Courtney (Will Haynes) Adolph, Mallory Cook, and Brendon Faux; and great-grandchildren, Blake Walker, August Kelver, Finleigh Hoffer, Raney Flanigan, Dakari Craigmire, and Kai'ree Haynes. Keiko is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; son-in-law, Bill Walker; brothers, Hirofumi Ishibashi and Yoshiomi Ishibashi; and great-granddaughter, Alani Rose Haynes. A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 3 at Buchanan Christian Church. The Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Babcock officiating. A luncheon will be served following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Buchanan Area Senior Center and ChargeSyndrome.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buchanan Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved