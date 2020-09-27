Keiko Adolph
March 11, 1931 - Sept. 16, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Keiko Adolph, 89, of Buchanan passed away in her home on Wed., Sept. 16. She was born March 11, 1931 to Tasuke and Kaoru Ishibashi in Fukuoka-ken, Japan. On July 7, 1953 she married Elmer R. Adolph in Japan. A year later, in July 1954, she arrived in the U.S. with her husband and newborn daughter. Keiko was owner/operator of K's Beauty Shop in Buchanan for over 40 years. She loved to bake, sew, watch old movies, and attend senior exercise classes at Buchanan Area Senior Center. Her Buchanan Christian Church family was very important to her. She is survived by her sisters, Emiko Kodama, Miwako Morifuji, and Rumiko Kanao of Japan; children, Mary (Bill) Davison of Granger, Barbara Walker of Buchanan, and Stephen (Jen) Adolph of Niles; sister-in-law, Judy (Doyle) Vergon; grandchildren, Joseph (Jenn) Walker, Sarah (Elizabeth Hoffer) Walker, Ashley (Joshua) Kelver, Chelsea (Logan Flanigan) Adolph, Courtney (Will Haynes) Adolph, Mallory Cook, and Brendon Faux; and great-grandchildren, Blake Walker, August Kelver, Finleigh Hoffer, Raney Flanigan, Dakari Craigmire, and Kai'ree Haynes. Keiko is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; son-in-law, Bill Walker; brothers, Hirofumi Ishibashi and Yoshiomi Ishibashi; and great-granddaughter, Alani Rose Haynes. A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 3 at Buchanan Christian Church. The Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Babcock officiating. A luncheon will be served following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Buchanan Area Senior Center and ChargeSyndrome.org
