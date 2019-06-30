Keith A. Price, Sr.



July 24, 1943 - June 27, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Keith A. Price, Sr., 75 years old, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, IN. Keith was born on July 24, 1943 in South Bend to the late Irvin and Marjorie “Vivian” (Weaver) Price. He was a resident of South Bend and lived in North Liberty since 1990. On December 31, 1976 in Niles, MI, Keith and Marsha Huckins were united in marriage. Keith retired in the early 1990's as a plumber and pipefitter with Local 172.



Along with Marsha, his loving wife of 42 years he is survived by their children, Lisa (Steve) Driver of South Bend, Stephanie (Andrew) Bell of Greenfield, IN, and Keith A. Price, Jr. of North Liberty; ten grandchildren; and his brother, Keel (Patricia) Price of New Mexico. Along with his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his sister, Vonda Wilson; and his brother, Kent Price.



A private graveside service will take place at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home, North Liberty, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Keith A. Price, Sr. may be donated to Hancock Regional Hospital Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the Price family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019