Keith Alan Risner
May 13, 1974 - Sept. 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Keith A. Risner, 45, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, IN. He was born May 13, 1974 in South Bend to Dorett (Van Parys) Bush and Bobby Risner.
In addition to his parents, Dorie and Bobby, Keith is survived by his true love, Leslie (Bennett) Risner; two sons, Parker and Keaton Risner; three sisters, Sara Risner, Julie (Eric) Jensen, and Kristin Johnston; brother, Robert Risner; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tressie and Glen Beron, and Edmond Van Parys; and aunt, Linda Kempf.
Keith was a hard worker, a loving father, and a wonderful son. He worked as a material handler at Parkland Plastics in Middlebury for fifteen years. Keith enjoyed working on cars and going to car shows. He was a NASCAR enthusiast (especially Jeff Gordon), an avid Notre Dame fan, and loved his dog, Leah.
The family would like to thank Dr. Susan Conn, the team at Memorial Hospital, and the wonderful staff at the Center for Hospice Care for their extraordinary care for Keith over the past several months. Your compassion and support were greatly appreciated.
Funeral services will take place at 3:00pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-3:00pm at the funeral home prior to the service. Private interment of ashes will take place at a later date at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Keith may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, or the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019