Keith Aldon
McCartney
June 18, 1944 - Nov. 13, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Surviving is wife Betty (Rehmel) McCartney, children Brian K. McCartney of Mishawaka & Pam (Edd) Banks of Elkhart, grandchildren Allen (Jessica) Banks & Amber Banks, great-granddaughter Lena Banks, & siblings Larry (Sue) McCartney & Sharon Grady.
Visitation is 4-8 pm Tues., Nov. 17, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home. Funeral services are 11am Wed., Nov. 18, 2020 also at Cruz Family Funeral Home with interment to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For Keith's full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com
.