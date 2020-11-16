1/1
Keith Aldon McCartney
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Keith Aldon

McCartney

June 18, 1944 - Nov. 13, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Surviving is wife Betty (Rehmel) McCartney, children Brian K. McCartney of Mishawaka & Pam (Edd) Banks of Elkhart, grandchildren Allen (Jessica) Banks & Amber Banks, great-granddaughter Lena Banks, & siblings Larry (Sue) McCartney & Sharon Grady.

Visitation is 4-8 pm Tues., Nov. 17, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home. Funeral services are 11am Wed., Nov. 18, 2020 also at Cruz Family Funeral Home with interment to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For Keith's full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Memories & Condolences
