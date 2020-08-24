Keith D. Mitschelen
July 17, 1965 - August 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Keith Duane Mitschelen, 55, a lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away early in the morning on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
He was born July 17, 1965 in South Bend, a son of Lewis & Sylvia (Woodcox) Mitschelen, and was a 1983 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School.
Keith is survived by his parents, Lewis and Sylvia Mitschelen of South Bend, his sister, Connie (Dennis) Wood of Mishawaka; his two brothers, Dennis (Linda) Mitschelen of Mishawaka and Kevin (Rhonda) Mitschelen of Goshen, IN; and his three stepsons, Shawn Whitt of Plymouth, IN, Justin (Kara) Whitt of Koontz Lake, IN, and Joshua (Christine) Whitt of Plymouth, IN; daughter-in-law, Amber Textor of Knox, IN, and eight grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his longtime companion and best friend, Kathy O'Leary who passed away on August 19, 2017.
For most of Keith's professional career, he worked in the family business with Mitschelen House Movers, working alongside his dad and brother Dennis. In more recent years he sold landscaping materials and did snowplowing. He was a member of the South Bend Community Church. He enjoyed watching western shows, John Wayne movies, and Fox News. He loved taking old things and restoring them to look like new once again. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and in recent years, he has been very devoted in the care and wellbeing of his parents.
Memorial services for Keith will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at South Side Church of God, South Bend, with Pastor Greg Jaggers of South Bend Community Church officiating. Private graveside services and burial will be at Southlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mr. Mitschelen may be offered to South Bend Community Church, 60660 Old U.S. 31 South, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.