1/
Keith D. Mitschelen
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith D. Mitschelen

July 17, 1965 - August 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Keith Duane Mitschelen, 55, a lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away early in the morning on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

He was born July 17, 1965 in South Bend, a son of Lewis & Sylvia (Woodcox) Mitschelen, and was a 1983 graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School.

Keith is survived by his parents, Lewis and Sylvia Mitschelen of South Bend, his sister, Connie (Dennis) Wood of Mishawaka; his two brothers, Dennis (Linda) Mitschelen of Mishawaka and Kevin (Rhonda) Mitschelen of Goshen, IN; and his three stepsons, Shawn Whitt of Plymouth, IN, Justin (Kara) Whitt of Koontz Lake, IN, and Joshua (Christine) Whitt of Plymouth, IN; daughter-in-law, Amber Textor of Knox, IN, and eight grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his longtime companion and best friend, Kathy O'Leary who passed away on August 19, 2017.

For most of Keith's professional career, he worked in the family business with Mitschelen House Movers, working alongside his dad and brother Dennis. In more recent years he sold landscaping materials and did snowplowing. He was a member of the South Bend Community Church. He enjoyed watching western shows, John Wayne movies, and Fox News. He loved taking old things and restoring them to look like new once again. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and in recent years, he has been very devoted in the care and wellbeing of his parents.

Memorial services for Keith will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at South Side Church of God, South Bend, with Pastor Greg Jaggers of South Bend Community Church officiating. Private graveside services and burial will be at Southlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mr. Mitschelen may be offered to South Bend Community Church, 60660 Old U.S. 31 South, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
12:00 PM
South Side Church of God,
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Memorial service
01:00 PM
South Side Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved