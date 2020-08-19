Keith H. Slabaugh
Feb. 1, 1935 - August 16, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Keith H. Slabaugh, 85, of Elkhart, Indiana passed peacefully at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his son's residence under Hospice care.
Keith was born on February 1, 1935 in Mishawaka to Herman L. and Blanche B. (Frederick) Slabaugh, both of whom have preceded him in death.
On June 20, 1992 in Mishawaka, Keith married Betty J. Vergon. Betty preceded him in death on December 29, 2018.
Keith is survived by their children, Michelle Weaver (William Harris), Mikeal (Lisa) Slabaugh, Dennis Vergon, Louanne (David) Temple, and David Vergon, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and his sister, Patricia Miller.
Keith was a graduate of Mishawaka High School class of 1953; he was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, Honorably Discharged on January 24, 1956. Keith owned and operated Astro Construction.
Visitation for Keith will be on Saturday, August 22, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka. Cremation will take place. Keith's final resting place will be at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
