Feb. 18, 1955 - May 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - In the comfort of his home and in the presence of his family, Keith Kitson Logue took his last breath and joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven. He fought a long and courageous battle against multiple cancers, making each day a life of its own. After living an abundant and adventurous life in Belfast, Northern Ireland and the USA, he entered life eternal at the age of 64, a life honorably lived as a son, brother, husband, father, friend, veterinarian, and entrepreneur.



Born to Thomas John and Eleanor (Helen) Logue in Pittsburgh, PA, Keith Kitson married Julianne Hunt Stewart, on December 5, 1987. Their love story began after meeting one another on a blind date orchestrated by longtime friends. Julie survives to treasure the memories they shared.



Keith Kitson dearly loved and was very proud of his two children, Charles John Logue of Minneapolis, MN and Eleanor Ruth Logue of Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Also surviving is one brother, three nieces, one nephew, four cousins, and many in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Keith Kitson was especially close to, and loved very much, his sibling, Brian John Logue of Bloomington, IN. The bond he enjoyed with his younger brother “BJ” was unlike any other...two feisty Irish lads having each other's back at all times. During their youth, while growing up on the family's Kern Road farm, they learned to bail hay, train and ride horses, work construction, weld trailers, compete in 4H, and repair trucks, cars, and tractors. The Logue family's country equine herd included Tink, Big Red, Misty, Honda, Winston, Johnnie, Jill, Snorty, Java, and Angel the Wonder Pony.



Keith Kitson's professional life included serving in the veterinary community for over 38 years after graduating from Purdue University Veterinary College in 1980. While at Purdue he was respectfully known as “Mr. Horseman.” During his career he was proud to have worked for local veterinarians and mentors Dr. Robert Beebe of Gilmer Park Animal Hospital and Drs. Richard Goebel and Kathleen Neuhoff of Magrane Pet Medical Center. In 1983 he co-founded the South Bend Animal Emergency Clinic along with fellow local practitioners. With his wife as partner, Keith Kitson founded and managed Stewart Pet Products, Ltd. developing the company into the leading dog and cat treat company in the veterinary market (internationally and in the USA). During this time, he faithfully came home for dinner and to read bedtime stories to his two young children, often returning to the office until the wee hours of the night. A day did not pass that he did not tuck Charles and Eleanor into bed tenderly telling them “Dad loves you.”



His diverse interests included positions of leadership at Reins of Life Therapeutic Horseback Riding and Edward Lowe Industries, South Bend, IN; Hill's Pet Products, Topeka, KS; Kaytee Products, Chilton, WI; Purdue University Veterinary College Alumni Board; and the University of Notre Dame (MBA 1985) as mentor and inventor. He was a faithful supporter and worshipper at Trinity Church.



Visitation will be on Friday, May 10 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614.



Funeral Service is on Saturday, May 11, 3:00 pm at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 61770 Miami Road, South Bend, IN 46614, officiated by Reverend Craig A. Clapper. The family will receive guests beginning at 1:30 pm before the service. Burial will immediately follow at Portage Prairie Cemetery, 2450 Orange Road, Niles, MI 49120. A fellowship dinner will be held after the burial; all are welcome.



Charitable donations in Keith Kitson's memory may be made to Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 61770 Miami Road, South Bend, IN 46614; St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545; and Reins of Life Therapeutic Horseback Riding, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619. Published in South Bend Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries