Keith L. Freese
June 3, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Keith L. Freese, 90, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence.
Keith was born June 3, 1930 in South Bend, the son of Clarence R. and Arabelle (Kitchen) Freese. He remained a lifelong resident of the community. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
On June 25, 1949 in South Bend, he married Lorraine M. Mynsberge, and she preceded him in death January 19, 2005 after 55 years of marriage.
He retired from AM General in 1992 after 26 years of service. He worked on Post Office vehicles, 2 1/2 ton military vehicles, and Hummers.
Surviving include his son, Ronald K. Freese and wife Deanna of Martinsville; sister, Joyce Drake; brother, Robert E. Freese of Webb City, MO; three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Katherine R. Freese, sister Dorothy Hattery, and a brother, George Freese.
Visitation will be from 4-8pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614 and one hour prior to the services.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Ben Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society
in memory of Keith.
